Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For March 28, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2018 4:00am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For March 28, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $404.53 million.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $32.19 billion.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $216.81 million.
  • OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $174.70 million.
  • Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $56.53 million.
  • SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $117.69 million.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.82 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
  • H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $664.45 million.
  • Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $313.64 million.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $241.70 million.
  • Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $293.10 million.
  • Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $92.57 million.
  • Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $9.42 million.
  • Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $39.09 million.
  • 8point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: CAFD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.72 million.
  • Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $187.19 million.
  • Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $64.45 million.
  • Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $21.45 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $33.60 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BB + CAFD)

The Week Ahead: Apple Holds A Special Event, Roku's Lockup Expires And More
This Day In Market History: Jack Dorsey Sends The First Tweet
28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
BlackBerry Teams Up With Microsoft
15 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down; Fed Meeting In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on UNF
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.