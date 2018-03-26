5 Stocks To Watch For March 26, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $761.60 million after the closing bell. Red Hat shares fell 2.07 percent to close at $147.90 on Friday.
- JD Sports Fashion announced plans to acquire Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) for $13.50 per share in cash. Finish Line shares climbed 25.59 percent to $13.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to have earned $0.62 per share on revenue of $854.50 million in the latest quarter. Paychex will release earnings before the markets open. Paychex shares declined 2.77 percent to close at $61.73 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) reported the orphan drug designation for ARGX-113 for the treatment of myasthenia gravis in Europe. argenx shares rose 0.01 percent to close at79.72 on Friday.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) disclosed that it has achieved both co-primary regulatory endpoints in its two pivotal Phase 3 trials of rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares fell 1.05 percent to $24.50 in pre-market trading.
