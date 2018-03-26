5 Stocks To Watch For March 26, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $761.60 million after the closing bell. Red Hat shares fell 2.07 percent to close at $147.90 on Friday.

JD Sports Fashion announced plans to acquire Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) for $13.50 per share in cash. Finish Line shares climbed 25.59 percent to $13.25 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: FINL) for $13.50 per share in cash. Finish Line shares climbed 25.59 percent to $13.25 in pre-market trading. Analysts are expecting Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to have earned $0.62 per share on revenue of $854.50 million in the latest quarter. Paychex will release earnings before the markets open. Paychex shares declined 2.77 percent to close at $61.73 on Friday.

