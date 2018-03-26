Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $854.50 million.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.32 million.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.37 per share.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $761.60 million.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PUMP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $314.90 million.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.96 per share.
- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ: MPVD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share.
- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
