Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2018 4:33am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $854.50 million.
  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.32 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.37 per share.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $761.60 million.
  • ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PUMP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $314.90 million.
  • RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.96 per share.
  • Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ: MPVD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share.
  • B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

