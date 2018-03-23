8 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and reported the purchase of Zodiac. Nike shares climbed 6.18 percent to $68.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Micron shares fell 4.01 percent to $56.56 in the after-hours trading session.
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) disclosed a proposed common stock offering. Leap Therapeutics shares tumbled 6.76 percent to $7.65 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) to post a quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.34 million. Destination XL shares closed at $2.30 on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales misses estimates. KB Home shares gained 0.49 percent to $28.98 in the after-hours trading session.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Cintas shares gained 1.16 percent to $165.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong outlook for the third quarter. Smart Global shares jumped 9.83 percent to $48.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) reported a $85 million common stock offering. Akebia Therapeutics shares dipped 7.53 percent to $10.80 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.