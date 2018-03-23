Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2018 4:45am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and reported the purchase of Zodiac. Nike shares climbed 6.18 percent to $68.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Micron shares fell 4.01 percent to $56.56 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) disclosed a proposed common stock offering. Leap Therapeutics shares tumbled 6.76 percent to $7.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Wall Street expects Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) to post a quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.34 million. Destination XL shares closed at $2.30 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales misses estimates. KB Home shares gained 0.49 percent to $28.98 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Cintas shares gained 1.16 percent to $165.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong outlook for the third quarter. Smart Global shares jumped 9.83 percent to $48.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) reported a $85 million common stock offering. Akebia Therapeutics shares dipped 7.53 percent to $10.80 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTAS + AKBA)

Earnings Outlook For Cintas
12 Stocks To Watch For March 22, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For March 22, 2018
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Merck, Five Below And More
Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2018
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, PDUFA Dates And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NKE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.