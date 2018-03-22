12 Stocks To Watch For March 22, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares fell 0.12 percent to $93.20 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $9.31 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 0.06 percent to $161.93 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion. Conagra shares gained 0.45 percent to $35.50 in after-hours trading.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Guess? shares climbed 12.24 percent to $17.42 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) to have earned $0.43 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion in the latest quarter. Carnival will release earnings before the markets open. Carnival shares declined 0.16 percent to $66.95 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $873.75 million. KB Home shares gained 0.20 percent to $29.80 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Wall Street expects NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $8.84 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 0.03 percent to $66.37 in after-hours trading.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter. Herman Miller shares fell 4.09 percent to $35.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $707.50 million. G-III Apparel shares gained 0.77 percent to $37.80 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to post quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $7.28 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares rose 0.16 percent to $61.17 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion. Cintas shares gained 0.12 percent to $173.50 in after-hours trading.
- Resonant Inc (NASDAQ: RESN) reported an offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed. Resonant shares dropped 9.74 percent to $3.80 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.