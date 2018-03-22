12 Stocks To Watch For March 22, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares fell 0.12 percent to $93.20 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $9.31 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 0.06 percent to $161.93 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion. Conagra shares gained 0.45 percent to $35.50 in after-hours trading.

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Guess? shares climbed 12.24 percent to $17.42 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) to have earned $0.43 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion in the latest quarter. Carnival will release earnings before the markets open. Carnival shares declined 0.16 percent to $66.95 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $873.75 million. KB Home shares gained 0.20 percent to $29.80 in after-hours trading.

