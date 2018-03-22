Earnings Scheduled For March 22, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $617.67 million.
- Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $9.31 billion.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $707.50 million.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $470.63 million.
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $908.67 million.
- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $98.10 million.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $207.55 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $873.75 million.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $7.28 billion.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $8.84 billion.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SGH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $290.64 million.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $286.39 million.
- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $102.00 million.
- Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ: KONA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $42.70 million.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $12.25 million.
- YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: YOGA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $14.59 million.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $6.98 million.
