10 Stocks To Watch For March 21, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.64 percent to $50.25 in after-hours trading.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. Steelcase shares gained 2.13 percent to $14.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to have earned $0.54 per share on revenue of $755.64 million in the latest quarter. Guess' will release earnings after the markets close. Guess' shares gained 2.04 percent to $14.98 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $437.87 million. Winnebago shares gained 1.14 percent to $44.50 in after-hours trading.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast for FY18. FedEx shares fell 1.78 percent to $247.50 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts expect Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $573.30 million after the closing bell. Herman Miller shares rose 1.14 percent to $44.50 in after-hours trading.
- TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) reported an offering of 3.75 million common stock. TPG Specialty Lending shares dropped 3.52 percent to $17.27 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $502.74 million. Five Below shares rose 0.39 percent to $69.25 in after-hours trading.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) confirmed a deal to buy Mulesoft Inc (MULE) for about $5.90 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. salesforce.com shares fell 2.29 percent to $122.25 in after-hours trading, while MuleSoft shares climbed 5.19 percent to $44.18 in the after-hours trading session.
