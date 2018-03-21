Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For March 21, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2018 5:20am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For March 21, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $437.87 million.
  • General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
  • Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $267.52 million.
  • Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share.
  • Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: FVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $345.86 million.
  • PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PQG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $355.27 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $573.30 million.
  • Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $755.64 million.
  • Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $502.74 million.
  • Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $112.41 million.
  • QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $76.58 million.
  • Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $96.80 million.
  • Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $34.95 million.
  • SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.10 million.
  • Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $223.85 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATU + AKTX)

40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WGO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.