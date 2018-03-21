Earnings Scheduled For March 21, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $437.87 million.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
- Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $267.52 million.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: FVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $345.86 million.
- PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PQG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $355.27 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $573.30 million.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $755.64 million.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $502.74 million.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $112.41 million.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $76.58 million.
- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $96.80 million.
- Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $34.95 million.
- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.10 million.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share.
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $223.85 million.
