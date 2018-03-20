Earnings Scheduled For March 20, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $210.63 million.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $571.84 million.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) is expected to report its quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $21.05 million.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) is estimated to report its quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.
- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) is projected to report its quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.18 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $750.70 million.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $16.15 billion.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $478.36 million.
- DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $249.67 million.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.80 million.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) is expected to post its quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.97 million.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) is estimated to post its quarterly loss at $2 per share on revenue of $800 thousand.
