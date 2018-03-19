The Week Ahead: AT&T Trial, IBM Think, Nike Earnings, And The IPO Market Comes Alive
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning March 19. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.
Monday
Conferences
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) IBM Think, March 19-22
Notable Earnings
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Q3 after hours
Investor Events
- IPO quiet period expires for SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ)
Legal
- Merger trial in suit brought by DoJ to block AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) merger with Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) begins today
Tuesday
Economic
- API U.S. crude oil inventories expected 4:30 p.m. ET
Conferences
- Black Hat Asia March 20th thru 23rd
Notable Earnings
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Q3 after hours
Investor Events
- IPO quiet period expirations for Cactus, Inc (NYSE: WHD), Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS), Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI), Victory Capital Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: VCTR)
Wednesday
Economic
- Federal Reserve rate decision expected 2pm ET
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30am ET
Conferences
- Game Developers Conference March 21-23
Notable Earnings
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m. ET
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m. ET
Notable Earnings
Friday
Economic
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m. ET
M&A
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) expires at 5 p.m. ET
IPO
- Dropbox (DBX)
- Polypid (POLY)
- Sunlands ONline Education Group (STG)
