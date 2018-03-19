Market Overview

The Week Ahead: AT&T Trial, IBM Think, Nike Earnings, And The IPO Market Comes Alive
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2018 12:21pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning March 19. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.

Monday
Conferences

  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) IBM Think, March 19-22

Notable Earnings

  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Q3 after hours

Investor Events

  • IPO quiet period expires for SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ)

Legal

  • Merger trial in suit brought by DoJ to block AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) merger with Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) begins today

Tuesday
Economic

  • API U.S. crude oil inventories expected 4:30 p.m. ET

Conferences

  • Black Hat Asia March 20th thru 23rd

Notable Earnings

  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Q3 after hours

Investor Events

  • IPO quiet period expirations for Cactus, Inc (NYSE: WHD), Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS), Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI), Victory Capital Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: VCTR)

Wednesday
Economic

  • Federal Reserve rate decision expected 2pm ET
  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30am ET

Conferences

  • Game Developers Conference March 21-23

Notable Earnings

  • General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) Q3 premarket
  • Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) Q4 after hours

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m. ET
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m. ET

Notable Earnings

  • Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU) Q2 after hours
  • NIKE, Inc (NYSE: NKE) Q3 after hours

Friday
Economic

  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m. ET

M&A

  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) expires at 5 p.m. ET

IPO

  • Dropbox (DBX)
  • Polypid (POLY)
  • Sunlands ONline Education Group (STG)

