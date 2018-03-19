Market Overview

8 Stocks To Watch For March 19, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2018 6:01am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $9.78 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares fell 0.19 percent to close at $52.27 on Friday.
  • Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) reported Q4 earnings of $1.29 per share, up from $0.56 per share in the year-ago period. Its sales came in at $166.4 million for the quarter. Ormat Technologies shares fell 0.24 percent to close at $54.22 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) to have earned $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion in the latest quarter. Canadian Solar will release earnings before the markets open. Canadian Solar shares declined 1.59 percent to close at $15.49 on Friday.
  • CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) reported a proposal to acquire CSRA Inc (NYSE: CSRA) for $44.00 per share in cash and stock. CACI also raised its 2018 guidance. CACI shares gained 2.11 percent to close at $157.45 on Friday, while CSRA shares slipped 0.07 percent to close at $40.65 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • After the markets close, Atento SA (NYSE: ATTO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $486.18 million. Atento shares declined 0.52 percent to close at $9.50 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $201.39 million before the opening bell. Cheetah Mobile shares gained 3.83 percent to close at $12.20 on Friday.
  • Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Friday. Moneygram shares fell 5.08 percent to close at $9.52 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

