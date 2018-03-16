10 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $279.54 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares gained 0.27 percent to close at $18.25 on Thursday.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Jabil shares gained 3.37 percent to $29.45 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to have earned $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion in the latest quarter. Tiffany will release earnings before the markets open. Tiffany shares gained 2.22 percent to $104.99 in after-hours trading.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued a strong forecast for the second quarter. Adobe shares gained 3.76 percent to $227.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $211.00 million. Citi Trends shares rose 0.47 percent to close at $23.37 on Thursday.

