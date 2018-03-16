10 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $279.54 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares gained 0.27 percent to close at $18.25 on Thursday.
- Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Jabil shares gained 3.37 percent to $29.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to have earned $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion in the latest quarter. Tiffany will release earnings before the markets open. Tiffany shares gained 2.22 percent to $104.99 in after-hours trading.
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued a strong forecast for the second quarter. Adobe shares gained 3.76 percent to $227.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $211.00 million. Citi Trends shares rose 0.47 percent to close at $23.37 on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and announced a $625 million buyback plan. Ulta Beauty shares fell 1.52 percent to $203.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $260.74 million before the opening bell. Hibbett shares fell 1.36 percent to $22.20 in after-hours trading.
- Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. Broadcom shares slipped 1.79 percent to $262.98 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $227.20 million. Perry Ellis shares rose 1.96 percent to close at $27.04 on Thursday.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares climbed over 24 percent in after-hours trading after the company reported strong fourth-quarter results. Adjusted earnings came in at 61 cents per share, on sales of $81 million. Amyris shares jumped 24.55 percent to $6.95 in the after-hours trading session.
