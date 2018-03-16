Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $279.54 million.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $260.74 million.
- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $227.20 million.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $223.59 million.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $211.00 million.
- Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE: GEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $78.40 million.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc (NASDAQ: EXXI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $120.79 million.
- Daseke Inc (NASDAQ: DSKE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $218.49 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
