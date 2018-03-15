Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For March 15, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2018 5:18am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For March 15, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.72 percent to $88.56 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares rose 0.23 percent to $218.95 in after-hours trading.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings came in at 5 cents, beating estimates by 5 cents. 3D Systems shares climbed 8.23 percent to $13.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $902.56 million. Genesco shares gained 0.62 percent to close at $40.50 on Wednesday.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Comps of the brand were up 5.4 percent in the quarter. The company also announced the addition of $500 million to its buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from 39 cents to 43 cents. Williams-Sonoma shares jumped 5.25 percent to $56.52 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts are expecting Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) to have earned $2.79 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion in the latest quarter. Ulta Beauty will release earnings after the markets close. Ulta Beauty shares rose 0.15 percent to $202.30 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion. Jabil shares dropped 0.28 percent to close at $28.20 on Wednesday.
  • Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Del Taco Restaurants shares declined 5.59 percent to $12.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) to post quarterly earnings at $5.02 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom shares rose 0.04 percent to $260.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Adjusted earnings came in flat, beating estimates by 11 cents. Tailored Brands shares gained 5.56 percent to $24.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + AVGO)

Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2018
Clawing Back? Positive Energy Seems To Return After Drop, But Trade Fears Persist
Channel Checks Suggest A Solid Q1 For Adobe: Morgan Stanley Previews The Print
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
CPI Report Relatively Tame; Markets Lose Steam Early On After Tillerson News
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.