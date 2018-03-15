Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $902.56 million.
- Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE: SUP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $362.13 million.
- Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $385.69 million
- TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE: TLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $45.60 million.
- Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ: LCUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $196.42 million.
- B2Gold Corp (NYSE: BTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $204.25 million.
- ChipMOS Technologies Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: IMOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $146.20 million.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $178.50 million.
- Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ: HCAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.25 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.02 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $296.76 million.
- Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE: ST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $863.27 million.
- Quorum Health Corp (NYSE: QHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $502.76 million.
- Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $785.00 million.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $526.18 million.
- Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE: HHS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $102.00 million.
- KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: KEYW) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $124.13 million.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.25 per share.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $68.03 million.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $108.53 million.
- Ring Energy Inc (NYSE: REI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $21.24 million.
- Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $59.71 million.
- Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: GDEN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $167.66 million.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $9.77 million.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $91.76 million.
- Pfenex Inc (NYSE: PFNX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $21.90 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
