Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For March 14, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2018 4:49am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For March 14, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares fell 2 percent to $46.95 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion after the closing bell. Williams-Sonoma shares slipped 0.02 percent to $52.73 in after-hours trading.
  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Caleres shares climbed 8.63 percent to $31.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $130.03 million. Vera Bradley shares gained 0.97 percent to $10.40 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts are expecting Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) to have earned $0.32 per share on revenue of $686.14 million in the latest quarter. Express will release earnings before the markets open. Express shares gained 2.70 percent to $7.60 in after-hours trading.
  • RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) shares climbed over 36 percent in after-hours trading following first-quarter results. Earnings came in at 5 cents per share in the quarter up from a loss of 2 cents in the same quarter of last year. Revenues came in at $10.3 million, beating estimates by $3.7 million. RF Industries shares jumped 36.23 percent to $4.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $810.15 million. Tailored Brands shares declined 0.04 percent to $23.30 in after-hours trading.
  • PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares climbed over 9 percent in after-hours trading amid news that the company will open Veterinary clinics in 20 WalMart locations over the next 90 days. PetIQ reported a Q4 loss of $3.3 million on revenue of $51.9 million. PetIQ shares gained 9.03 percent to $24.87 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAL + EXPR)

Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2018
8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Caleres Q4 Earnings Preview
8 Stocks To Watch For March 13, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SIG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.