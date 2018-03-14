8 Stocks To Watch For March 14, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares fell 2 percent to $46.95 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion after the closing bell. Williams-Sonoma shares slipped 0.02 percent to $52.73 in after-hours trading.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Caleres shares climbed 8.63 percent to $31.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $130.03 million. Vera Bradley shares gained 0.97 percent to $10.40 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) to have earned $0.32 per share on revenue of $686.14 million in the latest quarter. Express will release earnings before the markets open. Express shares gained 2.70 percent to $7.60 in after-hours trading.
- RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) shares climbed over 36 percent in after-hours trading following first-quarter results. Earnings came in at 5 cents per share in the quarter up from a loss of 2 cents in the same quarter of last year. Revenues came in at $10.3 million, beating estimates by $3.7 million. RF Industries shares jumped 36.23 percent to $4.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $810.15 million. Tailored Brands shares declined 0.04 percent to $23.30 in after-hours trading.
- PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares climbed over 9 percent in after-hours trading amid news that the company will open Veterinary clinics in 20 WalMart locations over the next 90 days. PetIQ reported a Q4 loss of $3.3 million on revenue of $51.9 million. PetIQ shares gained 9.03 percent to $24.87 in the after-hours trading session.
