8 Stocks To Watch For March 14, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares fell 2 percent to $46.95 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares fell 2 percent to $46.95 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion after the closing bell. Williams-Sonoma shares slipped 0.02 percent to $52.73 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: WSM) to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion after the closing bell. Williams-Sonoma shares slipped 0.02 percent to $52.73 in after-hours trading. Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Caleres shares climbed 8.63 percent to $31.60 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: CAL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Caleres shares climbed 8.63 percent to $31.60 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $130.03 million. Vera Bradley shares gained 0.97 percent to $10.40 in after-hours trading.

