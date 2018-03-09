8 Stocks To Watch For March 9, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares rose 0.96 percent to $54.41 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares rose 0.96 percent to $54.41 in after-hours trading. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) reported downbeat results for its third quarter. The company also issued weak guidance. Finisar shares declined 9.74 percent to $18.25 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: FNSR) reported downbeat results for its third quarter. The company also issued weak guidance. Finisar shares declined 9.74 percent to $18.25 in the after-hours trading session. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and also raised its FY18 guidance. United Natural Foods shares surged 9.63 percent to $47.95 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: UNFI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and also raised its FY18 guidance. United Natural Foods shares surged 9.63 percent to $47.95 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) to have earned $0.8 per share on revenue of $781.09 million in the latest quarter. Party City will release earnings before the markets open. Party City shares slipped 1.07 percent to $14.40 in after-hours trading.

