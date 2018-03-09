8 Stocks To Watch For March 9, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares rose 0.96 percent to $54.41 in after-hours trading.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) reported downbeat results for its third quarter. The company also issued weak guidance. Finisar shares declined 9.74 percent to $18.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and also raised its FY18 guidance. United Natural Foods shares surged 9.63 percent to $47.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) to have earned $0.8 per share on revenue of $781.09 million in the latest quarter. Party City will release earnings before the markets open. Party City shares slipped 1.07 percent to $14.40 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NYSE: LOCO) posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. El Pollo LoCo shares climbed 7.29 percent to $10.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- VolitionRX Ltd (NYSE: VNRX) disclosed a proposed offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed. VolitionRX shares tumbled 14.97 percent to $2.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $280.40 million before the opening bell. American Woodmark shares declined 5.24 percent to close at $120.35 on Thursday.
- PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. PDL BioPharma shares jumped 18.87 percent to $3.15 in the after-hours trading session.
