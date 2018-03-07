Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $380.03 million.
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $341.50 million.
- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF.B) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $870.15 million.
- Autohome Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ATHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $268.63 million.
- Foresight Energy LP (NYSE: FELP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $264.75 million.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $330.15 million.
- InterXion Holding NV (NYSE: INXN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $159.45 million.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE: GOL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $888.07 million.
- Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $83.48 million.
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.27 per share.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $32.68 billion.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $153.81 million.
- tronc Inc (NASDAQ: TRNC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $428.25 million.
- PCM Inc (NASDAQ: PCMI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $580.75 million.
- MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $373.85 million.
- Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE: FNV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $170.05 million.
- Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $124.65 million.
- Rev Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $512.67 million.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $167.15 million.
- Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $107.31 million.
- Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $37.83 million.
- Telecom Argentina SA (ADR) (NYSE: TEO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $961.42 million.
- Geopark Ltd (NYSE: GPRK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $106.03 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.