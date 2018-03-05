The Week Ahead: Discount Retailers Close Out Earnings Season
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning March 5. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.
Monday
Conferences
- Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference March 4-7
- Deutsche Bank Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference March 5-7
FDA/Biotech
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) PDUFA date for Opdivo dosing sBLAs
Tuesday
Economic
- API U.S. crude oil inventories expected 4:30 p.m. ET
Conferences
- RBC Capital Financial Institutions Conference March 6-7
Notable Earnings
Investor Events
- PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) Non-Deal Roadshow with BTIG
- Analyst/investor days for Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR), Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI), and Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI)
- Eyenovia, Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN), Gates Industrial Corporation (NYSE: GTES), and Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO) IPO quiet period expirations
Wednesday
Economic
- U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 8:15 a.m. ET
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m. ET
Conferences
- Citi Global Resources Conference March 7-11
- UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference March 7-8
Notable Earnings
- Dollar Tree, Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Q4 premarket
- Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) Q4 premarket
- Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) Q3 premarket
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) Q4 premarket
- Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) Q2 after hours
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Q2 after hours (will also report February retail sales)
Investor Events
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) holding analyst/investor days
- PlayAGS, Inc (NYSE: AGS), resTORbio, Inc (NASDAQ: TORC), and Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) IPO quiet period expirations
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m. ET
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m. ET
Notable Earnings
- The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Q4 premarket
- Burlington Stores, Inc (NYSE: BURL) Q4 premarket
- Funko, Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) Q4 after hours
IPO
- BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
Investor Events
- Annual shareholder meetings for Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Viacom, Inc (NASDAQ: VIAB)
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) analyst/investor day
FDA/Biotech
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) FDA AdCom meeting for Xeljanz
Friday
M&A
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) expires at 5 p.m. ET
Notable Earnings
- Big Lots, Inc (NYSE: BIG) Q4 premarket
