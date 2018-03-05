6 Stocks To Watch For March 5, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion after the closing bell. Ascena Retail shares climbed 7.96 percent to close at $2.44 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) to report a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $18.76 million before the opening bell. Vericel shares rose 3.73 percent to close at $8.35 on Friday.
- Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE: HHS) agreed to sell its 3Q Digital business for $5 million. Harte Hanks shares gained 3.29 percent to close at $8.80 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE: RYI) to have earned $0.03 per share on revenue of $816.15 million in the latest quarter. Ryerson will release earnings after the markets close. Ryerson Holding shares declined 1.45 percent to close at $10.20 on Friday.
- Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: BBGI) increased its quarterly cash dividend by 11.1 percent to $0.05 per share. Beasley Broadcast shares rose 0.95 percent to close at $10.60 on Friday.
- After the markets close, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $634.50 million. Par Pacific shares slipped 0.24 percent to close at $16.95 on Friday.
