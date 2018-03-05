6 Stocks To Watch For March 5, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion after the closing bell. Ascena Retail shares climbed 7.96 percent to close at $2.44 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: VCEL) to report a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $18.76 million before the opening bell. Vericel shares rose 3.73 percent to close at $8.35 on Friday. Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE: HHS) agreed to sell its 3Q Digital business for $5 million. Harte Hanks shares gained 3.29 percent to close at $8.80 on Friday.

