Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2018 4:03am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
  • J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.
  • JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $17.11 billion.
  • Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $785.00 million.
  • Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $313.00 million.
  • KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $40.47 million.
  • WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ: WHF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $13.89 million.
  • OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $9.10 million.

