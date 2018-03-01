10 Stocks To Watch For March 1, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $14.45 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares slipped 0.12 percent to $72.35 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion after the closing bell. Gap shares rose 0.35 percent to $31.69 in after-hours trading.

L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter. L Brands shares declined 7.56 percent to $45.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion. Patterson Companies shares declined 0.82 percent to close at $31.58 on Wednesday.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong outlook. salesforce.com shares rose 1.25 percent to $117.70 in the after-hours trading session.

