10 Stocks To Watch For March 1, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $14.45 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares slipped 0.12 percent to $72.35 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion after the closing bell. Gap shares rose 0.35 percent to $31.69 in after-hours trading.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter. L Brands shares declined 7.56 percent to $45.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion. Patterson Companies shares declined 0.82 percent to close at $31.58 on Wednesday.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong outlook. salesforce.com shares rose 1.25 percent to $117.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) to have earned $1.75 per share on revenue of $6.74 billion in the latest quarter. Kohl's will release earnings before the markets open. Kohl's shares rose 0.17 percent to $66.20 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion. VMware shares rose 0.57 percent to $132.50 in after-hours trading.
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Monster Beverage shares tumbled 6.19 percent to $59.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion after the closing bell. Nordstrom shares gained 0.37 percent to $51.50 in after-hours trading.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, but issued weak revenue guidance for first quarter and fiscal year. Box shares dipped 13.22 percent to $20.88 in the after-hours trading session.
