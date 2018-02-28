Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2018 4:20am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $10.76 billion.
  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $15.34 billion.
  • Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $719.04 million.
  • Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE: CLH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $720.49 million.
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $579.62 million.
  • Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
  • E. W. Scripps Co (NYSE: SSP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $268.92 million.
  • CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $168.26 million.
  • Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $264.62 million.
  • Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $302.94 million.
  • Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ: LNCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $561.99 million.
  • TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
  • Univar Inc (NYSE: UNVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
  • Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE: VALE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $8.77 billion.
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $732.13 million.
  • Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE: RDC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $265.70 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
  • Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
  • Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $842.10 million.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
  • Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
  • Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $136.71 million.
  • Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $645.55 million.
  • Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $865.84 million.
  • Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
  • Scientific Games Corpv (NASDAQ: SGMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $810.43 million.
  • Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $532.61 million.
  • Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE: KWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $208.07 million.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $446.63 million.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $194.99 million.

