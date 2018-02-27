Earnings Scheduled For February 27, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $8.9 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $8.65 billion.
- AES Corp (NYSE: AES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
- Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- Bank of Montreal (USA) (NYSE: BMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.
- Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $798.47 million.
- Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.
- Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $264.77 million.
- American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- Altaba Inc (NASDAQ: AABA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $760.73 million.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (ADR) (NYSE: FMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $5.45 billion.
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $773.08 million.
- Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ: MGLN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $395.71 million.
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $495.72 million.
- Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $363.67 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $14.1 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $795.54 million.
- Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $25.11 billion.
- Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $471.92 million.
- Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.6 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3 per share on revenue of $440.53 million.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $387.93 million.
- Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $573.48 million.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $132.55 million.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $327.62 million.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $307.57 million.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.
- Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $892.70 million.
- RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $266.26 million.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $206.50 million.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $481.56 million.
- Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ: BUFF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $320.58 million.
- Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE: SWX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $388.47 million.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $705.30 million.
Earnings
