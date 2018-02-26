7 Stocks To Watch For February 26, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) to report its quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion before the opening bell. Dean Foods shares fell 1.81 percent to close at $10.13 on Friday.

(NYSE: DF) to report its quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion before the opening bell. Dean Foods shares fell 1.81 percent to close at $10.13 on Friday. Analysts expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) to post a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $588.42 million after the closing bell. Fitbit shares rose 1.54 percent to close at $5.28 on Friday.

(NYSE: FIT) to post a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $588.42 million after the closing bell. Fitbit shares rose 1.54 percent to close at $5.28 on Friday. Before the markets open, Boise Cascade Co (NYSE: BCC) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion. Boise Cascade shares gained 2.21 percent to close at $44.00 on Friday.

(NYSE: BCC) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion. Boise Cascade shares gained 2.21 percent to close at $44.00 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) announced plans to acquire RHS for $0.28 per share. PerkinElmer shares gained 1.40 percent to close at $77.02 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.