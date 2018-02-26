7 Stocks To Watch For February 26, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) to report its quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion before the opening bell. Dean Foods shares fell 1.81 percent to close at $10.13 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) to post a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $588.42 million after the closing bell. Fitbit shares rose 1.54 percent to close at $5.28 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, Boise Cascade Co (NYSE: BCC) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion. Boise Cascade shares gained 2.21 percent to close at $44.00 on Friday.
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) announced plans to acquire RHS for $0.28 per share. PerkinElmer shares gained 1.40 percent to close at $77.02 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) to have earned $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion in the latest quarter. Tenet Healthcare will release earnings after the closing bell. Tenet Healthcare shares rose 0.94 percent to close at $19.28 on Friday.
- After the markets close, Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNI) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $916.42 million. Scripps Networks shares slipped 0.01 percent to close at $87.75 on Friday.
- Wall Street expects Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) to post its quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $524.75 million after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares climbed 2.20 percent to close at $165.54 on Friday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.