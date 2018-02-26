Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- Boise Cascade Co (NYSE: BCC) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $428.27 million.
- Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $214.87 million.
- Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $384.41 million.
- SemGroup Corp (NYSE: SEMG) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $569.10 million.
- Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $234.54 million.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) is expected to report its quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $164.11 million.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $114.39 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) is estimated to post its quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $588.42 million.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $524.75 million.
- Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNI) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $916.42 million.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $410.14 million.
- General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $993.30 million.
- National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NGHC) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $975.63 million.
- Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- American States Water Co (NYSE: AWR) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $121.03 million.
- Corelogic Inc (NYSE: CLGX) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $451.03 million.
- John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE: JBT) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $470.35 million.
- Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $236.53 million.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $272.61 million.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $208.48 million.
- PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $263.01 million.
- California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) is expected to post its quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $536.40 million.
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE: RBA) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $171.18 million.
- SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $436.46 million.
- Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ: AFAM) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $203.53 million.
