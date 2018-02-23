10 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion before the opening bell. Huntsman shares gained 4.74 percent to $34.90 in after-hours trading.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also issued strong FY18 guidance. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares climbed 12.13 percent to $18.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the current quarter. Intuit shares declined 3.54 percent to $166.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) to have earned $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion in the latest quarter. Public Service Enterprise will release earnings before the markets open. Public Service Enterprise shares rose 0.02 percent to $49.19 in after-hours trading.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company issued first quarter and FY18 sales guidance ahead of consensus. Trade Desk shares jumped 14.36 percent to $55.35 in the after-hours trading session.

