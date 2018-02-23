10 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion before the opening bell. Huntsman shares gained 4.74 percent to $34.90 in after-hours trading.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also issued strong FY18 guidance. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares climbed 12.13 percent to $18.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the current quarter. Intuit shares declined 3.54 percent to $166.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) to have earned $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion in the latest quarter. Public Service Enterprise will release earnings before the markets open. Public Service Enterprise shares rose 0.02 percent to $49.19 in after-hours trading.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company issued first quarter and FY18 sales guidance ahead of consensus. Trade Desk shares jumped 14.36 percent to $55.35 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Before the markets open, Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion. Entergy shares gained 0.79 percent to close at $75.03 on Thursday.
- Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY18 earnings guidance. Wingstop shares tumbled 10.22 percent to $42.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion before the opening bell. KBR shares rose 0.62 percent to close at $17.78 on Thursday.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter. The company also issued strong second quarter and FY18 earnings guidance. HP shares gained 6.83 percent to $22.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Comps were up 11.6 percent in the quarter, ahead of the 8.6 percent comp estimate. Planet Fitness shares climbed 9.48 percent to $35.90 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.