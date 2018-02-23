Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
- Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $640.64 million.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- United States Cellular Corp (NYSE: USM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $8.32 billion.
- LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ: LPNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
- Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE: NWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $241.36 million.
- W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE: WPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $174.48 million.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $744.11 million.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $433.97 million.
- Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $538.46 million.
- American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $121.54 million.
- Titan International Inc (NYSE: TWI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $353.09 million.
- Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $766.76 million.
- Enerplus Corp (USA) (NYSE: ERF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $224.81 million.
- South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE: SJI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $318.57 million.
