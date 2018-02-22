10 Stocks To Watch For February 22, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion before the opening bell. Hormel shares slipped 0.06 percent to $32.66 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $13.47 billion after the closing bell. HP shares gained 0.28 percent to $21.23 in after-hours trading.
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) reported stronger-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter. Its total subscription revenue climbed 63.2 percent to $97.7 million. Pandora shares climbed 6.37 percent to $5.18 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion. PPL shares gained 0.03 percent to $30.12 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) to have earned $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion in the latest quarter. Intuit will release earnings after the markets close. Intuit shares rose 0.94 percent to $174.95 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The rental car company issued strong FY18 sales guidance. Avis Budget shares surged 9.09 percent to $42.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Edison International (NYSE: EIX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion after the closing bell. Edison shares rose 0.02 percent to $59.10 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion. Herbalife shares fell 0.01 percent to close at $82.94 on Wednesday.
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped over 5 percent after-hours following a report of preliminary results from a Phase 2a study of GWP42006. The company says the study didn't meet primary endpoints and it remains committed to continued development of GWP42006 for autism spectrum disorders. GW Pharmaceuticals shares fell 5.17 percent to $125.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion before the opening bell. Sprouts Farmers shares gained 1.45 percent to $26.50 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.