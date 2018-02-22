10 Stocks To Watch For February 22, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion before the opening bell. Hormel shares slipped 0.06 percent to $32.66 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $13.47 billion after the closing bell. HP shares gained 0.28 percent to $21.23 in after-hours trading.

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) reported stronger-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter. Its total subscription revenue climbed 63.2 percent to $97.7 million. Pandora shares climbed 6.37 percent to $5.18 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion. PPL shares gained 0.03 percent to $30.12 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) to have earned $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion in the latest quarter. Intuit will release earnings after the markets close. Intuit shares rose 0.94 percent to $174.95 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.