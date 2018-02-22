Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
- Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
- SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $538.63 million.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $809.91 million.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $10.17 billion.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $683.52 million.
- Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (ADR) (NYSE: KOF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
- Emcor Group Inc (NYSE: EME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $590.17 million.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
- Gildan Activewear Inc (USA) (NYSE: GIL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $634.26 million.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) (NYSE: CM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $530.62 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $13.47 billion.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE: INT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $8.64 billion.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion.
- Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $896.94 million.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $537.97 million.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $447.08 million.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $970.07 million.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $330.29 million.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $461.53 million.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
- Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $436.45 million.
- Constellium NV (NYSE: CSTM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $378.83 million.
- Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $131.06 million.
- Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $404.43 million.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $259.41 million.
- Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $426.70 million.
- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $395.57 million.
