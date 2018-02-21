10 Stocks To Watch For February 21, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares slipped 0.16 percent to $44.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion after the closing bell. HollyFrontier shares rose 1.09 percent to $46.48 in after-hours trading.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming shares dropped 6.12 percent to $35.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $751.19 million. Synopsys shares gained 0.77 percent to close at $89.76 on Tuesday.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) posted downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. LendingClub shares dipped 9.93 percent to $3.72 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion in the latest quarter. Advance Auto Parts will release earnings before the markets open. Advance Auto Parts shares rose 0.14 percent to $105.50 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $376.33 million. Pandora shares rose 1.13 percent to $5.39 in after-hours trading.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares climbed around 8 percent in after-hours trading after announcing it finalized an exclusive advertising agreement with tZERO, a subsidiary of Overstock.com, for discount trading. Siebert Financial shares surged 7.87 percent to $8.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion before the opening bell. Owens Corning shares gained 1.46 percent to $88.50 in after-hours trading.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported better-than-expected revenue for its third quarter. La-Z-Boy shares gained 4.33 percent to $30.15 in the after-hours trading session.
