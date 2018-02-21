10 Stocks To Watch For February 21, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares slipped 0.16 percent to $44.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares slipped 0.16 percent to $44.50 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion after the closing bell. HollyFrontier shares rose 1.09 percent to $46.48 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HFC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion after the closing bell. HollyFrontier shares rose 1.09 percent to $46.48 in after-hours trading. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming shares dropped 6.12 percent to $35.30 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: BYD) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming shares dropped 6.12 percent to $35.30 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $751.19 million. Synopsys shares gained 0.77 percent to close at $89.76 on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: SNPS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $751.19 million. Synopsys shares gained 0.77 percent to close at $89.76 on Tuesday. LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) posted downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. LendingClub shares dipped 9.93 percent to $3.72 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.