Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2018 4:00am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
  • DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.
  • Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
  • HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
  • United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.89 per share on revenue of $420.90 million.
  • WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $325.93 million.
  • Southern Co (NYSE: SO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.
  • Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
  • McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $739.33 million.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $359.77 million.
  • Avista Corp (NYSE: AVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $380.39 million.
  • Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $590.26 million.
  • Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $870.78 million.
  • Conduent Inc (NYSE: CNDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
  • Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $543.54 million.
  • Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $751.19 million.
  • Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $376.33 million.
  • Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
  • Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $724.03 million.
  • Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
  • Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $207.99 million.
  • Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $284.08 million.
  • Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE: ETE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $12.30 billion.
  • Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $970.07 million.
  • Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $572.07 million.
  • Convergys Corp (NYSE: CVG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $695.73 million.
  • Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $314.91 million.
  • Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $301.12 million.
  • Westar Energy Inc (NYSE: WR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $642.69 million.
  • Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE: CW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $587.69 million.
  • Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
  • Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.
  • Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $659.47 million.
  • Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ: SRCL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $882.61 million.
  • Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $511.66 million.
  • Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $710.79 million.
  • Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $928.36 million.
  • SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
  • Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $120.26 million.
  • Tenaris SA (ADR) (NYSE: TS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
  • Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.4 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $411.51 million.
  • Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ: KALU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $349.69 million.

