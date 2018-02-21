Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.89 per share on revenue of $420.90 million.
- WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $325.93 million.
- Southern Co (NYSE: SO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $739.33 million.
- U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $359.77 million.
- Avista Corp (NYSE: AVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $380.39 million.
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $590.26 million.
- Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $870.78 million.
- Conduent Inc (NYSE: CNDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $543.54 million.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $751.19 million.
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $376.33 million.
- Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $724.03 million.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
- Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $207.99 million.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $284.08 million.
- Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE: ETE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $12.30 billion.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $970.07 million.
- Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $572.07 million.
- Convergys Corp (NYSE: CVG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $695.73 million.
- Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $314.91 million.
- Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $301.12 million.
- Westar Energy Inc (NYSE: WR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $642.69 million.
- Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE: CW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $587.69 million.
- Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $659.47 million.
- Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ: SRCL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $882.61 million.
- Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $511.66 million.
- Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $710.79 million.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $928.36 million.
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $120.26 million.
- Tenaris SA (ADR) (NYSE: TS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.4 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $411.51 million.
- Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ: KALU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $349.69 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.