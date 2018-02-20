10 Stocks To Watch For February 20, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $23.64 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares rose 0.92 percent to close at $186.97 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion after the closing bell. Chicago Bridge shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $18.71 on Friday.
- Voxeljet AG (ADR) (NYSE: VJET) reported weak preliminary sales for the year ended December 31, 2017. The company also issued a weak sales forecast for the year ending December 31, 2018. Voxeljet shares rose 4.14 percent to close at $4.53 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion. Expeditors International shares slipped 0.11 percent to close at $64.12 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) to have earned $1.95 per share on revenue of $906.43 million in the latest quarter. Domino's will release earnings before the markets open. Domino's shares gained 1.40 percent to close at $220.74 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Wall Street expects MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. MGM shares fell 1.51 percent to close at $34.47 on Friday.
- Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) agreed to sell its gas storage business. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed. AVANGRID shares rose 1.25 percent to close at $50.22 on Friday.
- Before the opening bell, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion. Genuine Parts shares slipped 1.07 percent to close at $99.83 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $134.88 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 1.47 percent to close at $104.78 on Friday.
- After the markets close, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $402.73 million. La-Z-Boy shares dropped 2.02 percent to close at $29.10 on Friday.
