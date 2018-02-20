Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $23.64 billion.
- Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $134.88 billion.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $906.43 million.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $787.36 million.
- Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: CTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $751.84 million.
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $7.20 billion.
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.
- TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE: TPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE: FDP) is estimated to report earnings for its latest quarter.
- William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $615.69 million.
- Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE: TVPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $566.92 million.
- Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $848.53 million.
- State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ: STFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $336.40 million.
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $999.57 million.
- KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $879.77 million.
- Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $253.18 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $402.73 million.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $676.97 million.
- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $326.68 million.
- Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
- Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $503.15 million.
- Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE: NFX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $492.12 million.
- Ternium SA (ADR) (NYSE: TX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $544.24 million.
- American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE: AWK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $843.36 million.
- Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $626.46 million.
- Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $555.97 million.
- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $214.99 million.
- Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $430.88 million.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $594.13 million.
- Vectren Corp (NYSE: VVC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $620.00 million.
- Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $352.95 million.
- Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $705.56 million.
- EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $654.71 million.
- Kraton Corp (NYSE: KRA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $437.75 million.
- Grupo Televisa SAB (ADR) (NYSE: TV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $158.04 million.
