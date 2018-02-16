10 Stocks To Watch For February 16, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares gained 1.16 percent to $45.30 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares gained 1.16 percent to $45.30 in after-hours trading. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Consolidated Edison shares fell 0.16 percent to $76.99 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: ED) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Consolidated Edison shares fell 0.16 percent to $76.99 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to have earned $1.19 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion in the latest quarter. Deere will release earnings before the markets open. Deere shares rose 1.18 percent to $168.78 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DE) to have earned $1.19 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion in the latest quarter. Deere will release earnings before the markets open. Deere shares rose 1.18 percent to $168.78 in after-hours trading. Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued a weak earnings forecast for the full year. Flowserve shares dropped 6.60 percent to $40.04 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: FLS) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued a weak earnings forecast for the full year. Flowserve shares dropped 6.60 percent to $40.04 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Smucker shares rose 3.55 percent to $127.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.