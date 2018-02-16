Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2018 4:39am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion.
  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion.
  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
  • J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
  • WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $900.10 million.
  • Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.
  • VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
  • Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
  • Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion.
  • DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
  • American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
  • Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $514.60 million.
  • Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $357.77 million.
  • IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $345.08 million.
  • Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $753.88 million.
  • Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE: ENB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion.
  • Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE: OZM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $450.09 million.
  • EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $395.61 million.
  • ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $634.70 million.
  • Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $933.99 million.
  • McClatchy Co (NYSE: MNI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $236.53 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEE + AXL)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 250 Points; Expedia Shares Tumble On Earnings Miss
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Mobileiron Shares Spike Higher
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 2, 2018
5 Value Stocks Investors Should Watch For 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on KO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.