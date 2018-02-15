10 Stocks To Watch For February 15, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion before the opening bell. Huntington Ingalls shares gained 2.32 percent to $247.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion after the closing bell. CBS shares rose 0.52 percent to $56.14 in after-hours trading.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also announced it will add $25 billion to its buyback plan. Cisco shares gained 6.75 percent to $44.93 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $5.92 billion. US Foods shares gained 0.03 percent to $30.00 in after-hours trading.
- NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares tumbled over 10 percent after-hours despite reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 99 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. NetApp shares dipped 9.80 percent to $54.70 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) to have earned $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion in the latest quarter. Waste Management will release earnings before the markets open. Waste Management shares rose 2.23 percent to $84.44 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion. Consolidated Edison shares gained 0.01 percent to $75.90 in after-hours trading.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) posted upbeat results for its first quarter and issued a strong forecast for the second quarter. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.20 per share and added $6 billion to its buyback plan. Applied Materials shares slipped 0.83 percent to $51.53 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion before the opening bell. Omnicom shares climbed 4.05 percent to close at $82.78 on Wednesday.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) shares gained over 8 percent in after-hours trading after a 13F revealed Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took a new 19 million share stake in the company. Teva shares climbed 8.64 percent to $21.00 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.