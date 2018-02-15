10 Stocks To Watch For February 15, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion before the opening bell. Huntington Ingalls shares gained 2.32 percent to $247.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion after the closing bell. CBS shares rose 0.52 percent to $56.14 in after-hours trading.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also announced it will add $25 billion to its buyback plan. Cisco shares gained 6.75 percent to $44.93 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $5.92 billion. US Foods shares gained 0.03 percent to $30.00 in after-hours trading.

NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares tumbled over 10 percent after-hours despite reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 99 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. NetApp shares dipped 9.80 percent to $54.70 in the after-hours trading session.

