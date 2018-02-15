Earnings Scheduled For February 15, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $5.92 billion.
- Encana Corp (USA) (NYSE: ECA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
- TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- ICON PLC (NASDAQ: ICLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $454.74 million.
- Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- Cenovus Energy Inc (USA) (NYSE: CVE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $869.21 million.
- Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
- Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $942.34 million.
- Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $490.90 million.
- Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: EQM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $228.04 million.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $468.53 million.
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $420.76 million.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE: BBW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $104.44 million.
- Nice Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: NICE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $394.79 million.
- TransCanada Corporation (USA) (NYSE: TRP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $948.80 million.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion.
- Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE: BAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $479.41 million.
- Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $209.28 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.
- LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $277.57 million.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $665.44 million.
- Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: SEP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $723.16 million.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $523.54 million.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $92.63 million.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE: AUY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $461.98 million.
- Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $458.56 million.
- Andeavor (NYSE: ANDV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $10.87 billion.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.1 per share on revenue of $912.01 million.
- Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $587.65 million.
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $729.78 million.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $501.52 million.
- Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EEP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $612.12 million.
- MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $908.28 million.
