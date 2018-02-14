12 Stocks To Watch For February 14, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion before the opening bell. Dr Pepper Snapple shares gained 0.65 percent to $116.70 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DPS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion before the opening bell. Dr Pepper Snapple shares gained 0.65 percent to $116.70 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $11.81 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares gained 0.22 percent to $41.32 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $11.81 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares gained 0.22 percent to $41.32 in after-hours trading. Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Fossil shares jumped 80.31 percent to $16.30 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: FOSL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Fossil shares jumped 80.31 percent to $16.30 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor shares declined 4.78 percent to close at $14.94 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: OMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor shares declined 4.78 percent to close at $14.94 on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) to have earned $0.09 per share on revenue of $852.81 million in the latest quarter. Groupon will release earnings before the markets open. Groupon shares rose 4.23 percent to $5.42 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: GRPN) to have earned $0.09 per share on revenue of $852.81 million in the latest quarter. Groupon will release earnings before the markets open. Groupon shares rose 4.23 percent to $5.42 in after-hours trading. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares climbed over 11 percent after-hours after announcing Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol will assume CEO duties at Chipotle. Chipotle shares climbed 11.71 percent to $280.77 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.