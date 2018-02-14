12 Stocks To Watch For February 14, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion before the opening bell. Dr Pepper Snapple shares gained 0.65 percent to $116.70 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $11.81 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares gained 0.22 percent to $41.32 in after-hours trading.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Fossil shares jumped 80.31 percent to $16.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor shares declined 4.78 percent to close at $14.94 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) to have earned $0.09 per share on revenue of $852.81 million in the latest quarter. Groupon will release earnings before the markets open. Groupon shares rose 4.23 percent to $5.42 in after-hours trading.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares climbed over 11 percent after-hours after announcing Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol will assume CEO duties at Chipotle. Chipotle shares climbed 11.71 percent to $280.77 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- After the markets close, Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion. Marriott shares gained 1.73 percent to $143.04 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion after the closing bell. NetApp shares gained 0.36 percent to $58.95 in after-hours trading.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) reported a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 10.90 percent to $8.42 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $12.55 billion before the opening bell. Bunge shares fell 0.19 percent to close at $79.51 on Tuesday.
- After the closing bell, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion. Applied Materials shares gained 0.59 percent to $49.84 in after-hours trading.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) posted in-line earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum shares dropped 2.68 percent to $67.85 in the after-hours trading session.
