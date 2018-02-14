Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $12.55 billion.
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $852.81 million.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $697.33 million.
- Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
- Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.86 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
- Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $802.21 million.
- Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $502.74 million.
- CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
- Teck Resources Ltd (USA) (NYSE: TECK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.
- Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $11.81 billion.
- Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE: GG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $875.35 million.
- Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.65 billion.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Waste Connections Inc (USA) (NYSE: WCN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $309.18 million.
- Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE: SLF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.94 billion.
- Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
- Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $522.44 million.
- Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: ABX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $831.64 million.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $569.05 million.
- Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE: KGC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $886.79 million.
- Neenah Inc (NYSE: NP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $234.13 million.
- OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $651.08 million.
