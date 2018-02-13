Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $19.38 billion.
- Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE: AB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $839.49 million.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $662.46 million.
- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $932.18 million.
- Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $474.44 million.
- SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $484.33 million.
- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $591.93 million.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $486.75 million.
- HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $448.61 million.
- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $475.15 million.
- Tower International Inc (NYSE: TOWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $530.70 million.
- Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $362.64 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
- Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $15.51 billion.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $888.19 million.
- Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
- Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.
- Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $522.44 million.
- Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ: BIVV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $301.69 million.
- America Movil SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE: AMX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $14.01 billion.
- Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $304.67 million.
- Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $361.36 million.
- Kemper Corp (NYSE: KMPR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $591.10 million.
- Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE: LXFT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $241.94 million.
- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $330.90 million.
