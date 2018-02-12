8 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion before the opening bell. Restaurant Brands shares rose 0.14 percent to close at $56.51 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion after the closing bell. Molina Healthcare shares gained 0.58 percent to close at $78.44 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion. First Data shares slipped 0.44 percent to close at $15.83 on Friday.
- Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) disclosed a mixed stock offering. However, terms of the offering were not disclosed. Terreno Realty shares gained 2.37 percent to close at $32.86 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) to have earned $0.71 per share in the latest quarter. Loews will release earnings before the markets open. Loews shares gained 1.48 percent to close at $46.73 on Friday.
- After the markets close, FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $994.96 million. FMC shares climbed 2.26 percent to close at $82.68 on Friday.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) raised its quarterly dividend from $0.25 per share to $0.28 per share. Vulcan Materials shares gained 2.91 percent to close at $125.00 on Friday.
- Wall Street expects Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $722.96 million after the closing bell. Genpact shares rose 1.62 percent to close at $31.95 on Friday.
