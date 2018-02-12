Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share.
- Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $813.22 million.
- Servicemaster Global Holdings In (NYSE: SERV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $665.20 million.
- Cna Financial Corp (NYSE: CNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
- Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE: BWP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $353.18 million.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $334.61 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.
- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $722.96 million.
- FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $994.96 million.
- Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE: DNB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $535.82 million.
- Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- NorthWestern Corp (NYSE: NWE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $348.07 million.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $143.73 million.
- Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $284.39 million.
- Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $578.16 million.
- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $522.85 million.
Earnings schedule
