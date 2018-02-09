8 Stocks To Watch For February 9, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Nvidia reported fourth quarter-adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share, beating estimates by 56 cents. Sales came in at $2.91 billion, beating estimates by $230 million. The company also issued strong first quarter sales guidance. NVIDIA shares jumped 7.53 percent to $233.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion before the opening bell. Moody's shares declined 3.70 percent to close at $152.14 on Thursday.
- Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Adjusted EPS came in at 84 cents, missing estimates by 31 cents. Expedia shares tumbled 19.02 percent to $99.63 in the after-hours trading session.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Fourth quarter earnings came in at 1 cent, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $202.3 million, beating estimates by $9 million. The company issued strong first quarter and FY18 sales guidance. FireEye shares surged 12.11 percent to $15.83 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) to have earned $0.7 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion in the latest quarter. PG&E shares rose 0.03 percent to $38.25 in after-hours trading.
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Skechers also announced a $150 million share buyback plan. Skechers shares gained 3.2 percent to $39.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion before the opening bell. Tenneco shares slipped 1.51 percent to close at $54.28 on Thursday.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) reported in-line earnings for fourth quarter, but issued weak first quarter guidance. Zillow shares dropped 7.27 percent to $42.99 in the after-hours trading session.
