Earnings Scheduled For February 9, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2018 4:09am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.
  • Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
  • Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $883.20 million.
  • Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $875.65 million.
  • Cameco Corp (USA) (NYSE: CCJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $628.19 million.
  • Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ: CBOE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $267.28 million.
  • Cae Inc (USA) (NYSE: CAE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $582.06 million.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.
  • Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $158.37 million.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $883.20 million.
  • BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $851.20 million.
  • Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $900.46 million.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $35.73 million.
  • Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $113.79 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $7.27 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

