Earnings Scheduled For February 9, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.
- Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
- Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $883.20 million.
- Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $875.65 million.
- Cameco Corp (USA) (NYSE: CCJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $628.19 million.
- Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ: CBOE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $267.28 million.
- Cae Inc (USA) (NYSE: CAE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $582.06 million.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.
- Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $158.37 million.
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $883.20 million.
- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $851.20 million.
- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $900.46 million.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $35.73 million.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $113.79 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $7.27 million.
