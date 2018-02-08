Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
- CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $47.54 billion.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $686.06 million.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $8.24 billion.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $9.88 billion.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $34.65 billion.
- Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $201.40 million.
- Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $967.88 million.
- Domtar Corp (USA) (NYSE: UFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- ABB Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ABB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $9.46 billion.
- Nielsen N.V. (NYSE: NLSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
- Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $5.26 billion.
- First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
- Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- BCE Inc. (USA) (NYSE: BCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
- Total SA (ADR) (NYSE: TOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $32.85 billion.
- Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE: GWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $567.26 million.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $208.06 million.
- Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE: CX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
- Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
- American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $11.93 billion.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
- Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.
- News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.
- Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $6.18 billion.
- Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE: CSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.93 per share on revenue of $763.79 million.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $881.39 million.
- Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at 0.19 per share on revenue of $277.56 million.
